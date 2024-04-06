Pippen notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 108-90 win over Detroit.

Pippen was efficient from the field and scored in double digits for the fourth time over his last six starts. Pippen is seeing extended minutes in a Memphis team that is in full rebuild for the rest of the campaign, and he's taken advantage of the opportunity by averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game over those six aforementioned starts.