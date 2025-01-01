Pippen posted two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 victory over the Suns.

Ja Morant is week-to-week with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, and Pippen is likely to continue starting in the meantime. His production over his past two starts has left a lot to be desired, however, as he averaged just 6.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 three-pointers.