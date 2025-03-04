Pippen (toe) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Pippen has played a significant role for the Grizzlies this season, especially when Ja Morant (shoulder) can't play, who is also listed as questionable for this game. The 24-year-old guard has missed only one game during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. If he can't go Wednesday, Memphis may have to lean on Luke Kennard in the backcourt.