Pippen agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports

Pippen nabbed a two-way deal with the Grizzlies after averaging 20.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds across 17 games for the G League's South Bay Lakers this season. He joins Jacob Gilyard and GG Jackson as two-way players for Memphis. Given the Grizzlies' litany of injuries -- particularly to the backcourt -- Pippen is likely to join the NBA club right away in advance of Thursday's game in Minnesota.