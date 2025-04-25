Pippen logged 28 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Pippen got the Grizzlies off to a tremendous start, connecting on four three-pointers in the first quarter. He ended with six triples, a career-best mark for the young guard. Ja Morant left the game late in the second quarter after taking a hard spill, with his availability for the next game in some doubt. Should Morant ultimately be ruled out, look for Pippen to once again step into a much larger role as Memphis looks to extend the series to five games.