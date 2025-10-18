Pippen is slated to undergo a procedure to address a left big toe injury and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After appearing in a career-high 79 games in 2024-25 while averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes, Pippen had been projected to handle a prominent role during the upcoming season as one of Memphis' first guards off the bench. However, with his preseason toe injury now set to keep him out around three months, the Grizzlies may have to turn to free-agent pickup Ty Jerome to handle more of an on-ball role when starting point guard Ja Morant is off the court. Two-way player Javon Small could also be a candidate to slide into the rotation right off the bat to begin his rookie season.