Pippen (back) has ascended to doubtful in advance of Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Pippen was set to be re-evaluated three weeks from Feb. 16 while dealing with a bulging disc in his lower back, although last Friday's re-evaluation date came without any formal update on the 23-year-old. His elevation to being listed as doubtful means that a return could be on the horizon, although disc issues can be pain-tolerance injuries, which makes estimating a specific return fickle.