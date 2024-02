Pippen (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Pippen started Thursday's game against the Bulls and fared well with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes. Pippen is on a two-way contract, so the Grizzlies may simply be saving his eligible games.