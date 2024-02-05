Pippen totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 loss to the Celtics.

With Memphis shorthanded again, Pippen got another opportunity to showcase his skill set. The two-way point guard has played at least 20 minutes four times this season and scored in double figures in each of those contests, averaging 14.0 points (51.4 percent from the field), 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. While Pippen has proven capable of fantasy-relevant production when given extended playing time, the 23-year-old will likely be relegated to the G League if the Grizzlies get healthier over the next few days.