Pippen ended Saturday's 125-96 loss to the Bulls with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across five minutes.

Pippen played his first minutes for the Grizzlies, fresh off signing a two-year, two-way contract earlier in the week. At this point, the Grizzlies are basically looking for production wherever they can find it. There is no reason to be adding Pippen but keep an eye on his playing time, especially as we move beyond the trade deadline.