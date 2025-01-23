Pippen closed with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 victory over the Hornets.
Pippen failed to score in just his second game this season during Wednesday's victory. Since moving back to the bench, Pippen is averaging 3.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 15.0 minutes across seven appearances.
