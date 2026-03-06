Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Clippers.
Pippen sat out the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday, but he'll be back in action Saturday evening, along with Ty Jerome (calf). With both Pippen and Jerome active, Walter Clayton should see a sizeable reduction in minutes.
