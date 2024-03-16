Pippen has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Thunder due to left shin soreness.

Pippen logged 27 minutes against the Hornets on Wednesday, tallying nine points, four rebounds and 10 assists, but it seems the injuries have resurfaced. He missed 12 games in a row between Feb. 14 and March 12, and it remains to be seen whether he'll miss more than Saturday's contest. His next chance to feature will come against the Kings on Monday.