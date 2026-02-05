Pippen (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Pippen has yet to make his 2025-26 regular-season debut while recovering from left big toe surgery that he underwent in October. The good news for the fourth-year pro was that he was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game, rather than being outright ruled out, indicating that he is getting closer to a return. Pippen's next chance to play is Friday against the Trail Blazers.