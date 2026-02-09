Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.
Pippen missed the second half of the team's back-to-back set Saturday as he returns to action following an extended absence due to a left great toe injury. He will return to the lineup Monday after recording 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes in his season debut Friday.
