Pippen (toe) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.

Pippen missed the second half of the team's back-to-back set Saturday as he returns to action following an extended absence due to a left great toe injury. He will return to the lineup Monday after recording 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes in his season debut Friday.

