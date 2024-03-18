Pipped (lower leg) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Pippen will miss a second consecutive game due to left shin soreness. The severity of his injury is not clear at this point, but if he can return to the lineup in the near future, Pippen could carve out a significant role due to the team's laundry list of injuries.
