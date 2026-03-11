Pippen (toe) is out for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Pippen will miss a third straight game, including his second in a row due to an injury that the Grizzlies are labeling as right great toe sesamoiditis. Before making his season debut in early February, the 25-year-old guard had previously missed time to begin the campaign while recovering from surgery on the great toe on his left foot. While the fact that Pippen's latest absence isn't being attributed to his surgically repaired toe is a welcome sign, the Grizzlies haven't indicated when he might be ready to resume playing.