Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Out against Timberwolves
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pippen (toe) is out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Pippen has yet to debut this season due to left big toe surgery, which he underwent in October. Pippen recently joined the Grizzlies' G League affiliate for practice, suggesting he may be approaching his return. His next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Kings.