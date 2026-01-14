The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that Pippen is progressing well in his recovery from left big toe surgery and is expected to be available for game action in 4-to-6 weeks.

Pippen is still waiting to make his 2025-26 debut after he required a sesamoidectomy Oct. 21 to reduce discomfort in the injured toe. The 25-year-old guard had been scheduled to be re-evaluated three months following the procedure, and Pippen now looks like he'll need at least another month to complete his rehab before potentially advancing to on-court work. As a result of the latest update, Pippen looks safe to rule out through the All-Star break, and with Ty Jerome (calf) and Ja Morant (calf) also sidelined, the Grizzlies will likely continue to rely on Cam Spencer as their primary point guard in the meantime.