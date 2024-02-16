The Grizzlies announced Friday that Pippen will be re-evaluated in three weeks after he was diagnosed with a bulging disc in his lower back following an MRI.

Since joining Memphis on a two-way deal Jan. 16, Pippen had appeared in eight games (four starts) for the NBA club, averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes per contest. Despite his strong per-minute production, the Grizzlies had been prudent in deciding which games to keep him active; due to NBA rules for two-way players and the timing of his signing, Pippen is eligible to be active for 26 games for the rest of the season. The low-back injury Pippen suffered in Monday's win over the Rockets likely means that the Grizzlies won't have to manage his active games count as conservatively, but he'll nonetheless miss out on an opportunity to play meaningful minutes while Memphis contends with other injuries to key backcourt players. With Pippen, Marcus Smart (finger) and Ja Morant (shoulder) all sidelined, two-way player Jacob Gilyard, veteran Derrick Rose (ankle) and 10-day signee Jordan Goodwin now represent the Grizzlies' main options at point guard.