Pippen will be inactive for Wednesday's game against Houston, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Pippen exited Monday's loss to New Orleans with lower back soreness, and the injury will sideline him Wednesday. Jacob Gilyard and new signee Jordan Goodwin are candidates to step up as primary ballhandlers, with Pippen's next opportunity to take the court coming Thursday versus Milwaukee.
