Pippen (back) won't play Sunday against the Mavericks.
As expected, Pippen has been downgraded from doubtful to out, along with most of the Grizzlies' regulars. There's been no indication that the backup point guard won't be available for the Play-In Tournament, though Memphis' opponent is to be determined.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Reverting back to bench Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Starting over Morant•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Provides spark off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Struggles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Retreating to bench Saturday•