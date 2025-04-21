Pippen recorded two points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 131-80 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Pippen was one of many players on the Grizzlies who had an off night in Game 1 against the Thunder. The talented guard went 1-for-9 from the field Sunday, as he was unable to get anything going in an embarrassing 51-point loss in Oklahoma City.