Pippen logged 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies began the game with Luke Kennard at the point, but he quickly gave way to Pippen, who returned after a one-game absence. Kennard and Pippen are usually the first man up when Ja Morant (hamstring) is out, although Pippen is usually the first choice when healthy. While his results pale in comparison to Morant, he's a serviceable source of assists and points when he sees at least 25 minutes.