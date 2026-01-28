Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Practicing in G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) is practicing with the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Pippen is on a brief assignment to get some extra reps during his recovery from toe surgery, and he'll be recalled following Wednesday's session. The guard has still not made his season debut, but Pippen is tracking toward doing so at some point in the near future and should be ready to go in early February if all goes well.
