Pippen posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Monday's 97-95 overtime loss to the Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Pippen's defense and ability to get a bucket were on display Monday, and he and Keyonte George provided a thrilling Summer League matchup. Pippen got solid playing time due to a litany of injuries while on a two-way pact with the Grizzlies last season, during which he averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 25.1 minutes. The 23-year-old also shot 49.3 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep, and he could prove to be a valuable backup option for the Grizzlies this upcoming year.