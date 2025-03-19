Now Playing

Pippen (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Pippen missed Monday's loss to the Kings due to left wrist soreness, although that was just the second time he missed a game in 2024-25. With Pippen questionable and Ja Morant (hamstring) out, Luke Kennard is expected to see more minutes in the backcourt.

