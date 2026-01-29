Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Grizzlies recalled Pippen (toe) from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Pippen was able to practice with the Hustle prior to being recalled, which puts him on track to make his season debut within the coming days. The earliest he can return would likely be Saturday against the Timberwolves.
