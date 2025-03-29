Pippen is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Lakers on Saturday.
Pippen started in Memphis' last three games due to the absence of Ja Morant and averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals over 27.3 minutes per game over that span. Morant has been given the green light to return from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury, which will shift Pippen to the bench for Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Sniffs triple-double•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Pops for 15 in Friday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Will start vs. LAC•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Posts 18 points in return to action•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Questionable for Wednesday•