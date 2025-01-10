Pippen will come off the bench in Thursday's game against Houston, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

With Ja Morant (shoulder) returning from a five-game absence streak Thursday, Pippen will slide back to the bench. Over his last 10 outings (six starts), the 24-year-old has averaged 12.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 23.8 minutes per contest.