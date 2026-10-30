Pippen recorded two points (1-1 FG) across 14 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Pippen's underwhelming start to the season continued Thursday, playing fewer than 15 minutes for the second straight game. Despite some chatter heading into the season that he could battle Ty Jerome for the starting point guard position, it is clear that he is simply not in the discussion at the moment. Through five appearances, he has averaged just 6.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes per game.