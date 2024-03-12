Pippen (back) will not play Tuesday against the Wizards.
Pippen is still recovering from a bulging disc in his lower back, and he's said to be nearing a return. However, a specific timetable has yet to be announced, and the Grizzlies could err on the side of caution.
