Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pippen (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Portland.
Pippen made his regular-season debut in Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers but will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back due to left great toe injury management. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against Golden State. The Grizzlies are expected to be extremely shorthanded in the backcourt Saturday, leaving more minutes available for the likes of Javon Small, Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
