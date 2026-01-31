Pippen (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Pippen has yet to make his season debut while recovering from left big toe surgery he underwent in October and will remain sidelined Saturday. However, the 25-year-old guard recently joined the Grizzlies' G League affiliate for practice and appears to be nearing a return to action. His next chance to play will come Monday against Minnesota, though he should be considered doubtful for that one until Memphis offers an update on his status.