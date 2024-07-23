Pippen had 29 points (9-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 10-13 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's Summer League Championship Game against the Heat.

Pippen didn't have his shot working from the field, but he finished second on his team in scoring by getting to the charity stripe at will. He also showcased his passing ability, securing a double-double to close out Summer League play.