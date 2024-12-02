Pippen ended Sunday's 136-121 win over Indiana with four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 11 minutes.
Pippen's minutes continue to trend in the wrong direction with the Grizzlies getting healthier. He's seen 14 or fewer minutes in three of the past four games, so he'll be a hard player to trust in fantasy formats while Ja Morant is upright. Plus, it doesn't help that the Grizzlies use such a large rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Slides back to bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Will start sans Morant•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Back in bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Explodes for season-high 30 points•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Scores 15 points in loss to LAL•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Scores season-high 17 points•