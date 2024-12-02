Pippen ended Sunday's 136-121 win over Indiana with four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 11 minutes.

Pippen's minutes continue to trend in the wrong direction with the Grizzlies getting healthier. He's seen 14 or fewer minutes in three of the past four games, so he'll be a hard player to trust in fantasy formats while Ja Morant is upright. Plus, it doesn't help that the Grizzlies use such a large rotation.