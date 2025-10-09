Pippen didn't play in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Celtics.

It appears that Pippen was simply a healthy scratch in this exhibition tilt. With Ja Morant (ankle) week-to-week, the Grizzlies are hoping that Pippen and Ty Jerome will help pick up the slack at point guard to begin the season. It's worth noting that Pippen averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 26.8 minutes per game over 21 regular-season appearances as a starter in 2024-25.