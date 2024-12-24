Pippen will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Ja Morant returning to game action, Pippen will retreat to the bench. The 24-year-old delivered an efficient performance in his spot start in Saturday's win over the Hawks, during which he posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes. Pippen should still see significant playing time off the bench, as he has averaged 20.1 minutes per game in the second unit thus far.