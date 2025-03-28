Pippen posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 125-104 loss to Oklahoma City.

Pippen was impressive in his third straight start due to the absence of Ja Morant (hamstring), and the former continues to show he can handle a bigger role in the rotation when needed. Pippen is having an absolute career-best season in 2024-25. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last nine outings (three starts) while averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.1 steals-plus-blocks per game in that stretch. As if that wasn't enough, Pippen is also shooting an impressive -- yet unsustainable -- 53.1 percent from three-point range over that nine-game stretch.