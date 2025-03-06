Pippen supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to the Thunder.

Despite coming off the bench, Pippen was one of the standout performers for the Grizzlies, as he recorded three or more tallies in four of the five major categories while also showing an efficient touch from the floor. Pippen doesn't have a big role off the bench if Ja Morant is available, so fantasy managers should see Pippen as a potential streaming option, but not much else in most formats.