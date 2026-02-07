Pippen (toe) contributed 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 135-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Finally cleared to make his season debut after recovering from October toe surgery, Pippen was plugged right into the starting five and delivered a strong performance, although his minutes were unsurprisingly limited. With Ja Morant (elbow) facing an uncertain timeline for a return, Pippen appears likely to split minutes at point guard with Ty Jerome (calf) in games where both players are available. Jerome sat out Friday's contest, but he'll likely return to action Saturday in Portland. Pippen, meanwhile, is likely to be rested for that game coming off the long-term absence.