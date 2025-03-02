Pippen supplied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 130-128 loss to the Spurs.
Pippen entered the starting lineup due to the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder) and posted a solid stat line, ending just three assists away from a double-double. It's unclear if Morant will have to spend some time on the sidelines, but Pippen's fantasy value for the upcoming games will be directly tied to Morant's availability. Pippen is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game when deployed in a starting role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Getting start Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Steps up with game-high 10 assists•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Muted scoring in win•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Retreats to bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen: Fills box score in loss•