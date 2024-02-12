Pippen is starting Monday's game against the Pelicans, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Pippen was inactive for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a coach's decision, as the Grizzlies have been managing his workload as a two-way player. However, he'll join the starting lineup in his return to action Monday. Over his three starts this season, Pippen has averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game.