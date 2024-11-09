Pippen will start at point guard in Friday's game versus the Wizards.

With Ja Morant (hip) sidelined, Pippen will get the keys to the car as the Grizzlies' point guard. It marks his first start of the season. The guard has averaged 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists across 25.8 minutes in nine games off the bench.