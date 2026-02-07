Pippen is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Pippen was given the green light to make his 2025-26 regular-season debut Friday after recovering from a procedure he underwent in October for a left big toe injury, and he'll be in the starting lineup due to the absence of Ty Jerome (calf). Pippen averaged 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 21.3 minutes per game during the 2024-25 regular season.