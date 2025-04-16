Pippen will start in Tuesday's Play-In Game against Golden State, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old guard will supplant Vince Williams in the starting five on Tuesday. Pippen has started in five outings since the All-Star break, averaging 15.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.8 steals across 27.8 minutes per game in those five matchups.