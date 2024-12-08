Pippen will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Wizards.
With Ja Morant (back) and Desmond Bane (toe) sidelined, Pippen will get the starting nod. In nine starts this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 26.9 minutes per contest.
