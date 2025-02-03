Pippen finished Sunday's 132-119 victory over Milwaukee with nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-5 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals across 23 minutes.

With Ja Morant out with a shoulder injury, Pippen handed out his most assists since dishing out 12 during the Dec. 8 win over Washington. The second-year guard hasn't started a game since Jan. 6 despite Morant's absence, but Pippen has maintained a stable role in Memphis' rotation. That said, Pippen has reached double-digit scoring figures in just one of his last 12 games and doesn't have a clear pathway to consistent fantasy value while Desmond Bane is healthy for the Grizzlies.