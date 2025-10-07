Pippen managed 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 128-112 preseason loss to Detroit.

Pippen picked up where he left off last season, playing a meaningful role despite coming off the bench. With Ja Morant (ankle) already sidelined, Pippen will likely battle newly acquired Ty Jerome for the starting point guard spot once the regular season starts. Pippen was somewhat of a revelation last season, stepping into a sizeable role as the Grizzlies once again dealt with multiple injuries to key players. Although his minutes are far from a guarantee, look for Pippen to play a relatively consistent role when all is said and done.