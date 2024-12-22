Pippen finished with 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 win over Atlanta.

Pippen shifted into the starting lineup, replacing Ja Morant who was sidelined due to a back injury. The promotion afforded Pippen significant playing time, during which he delivered his best game in almost a month. Prior to Saturday, Pippen had exceeded 20 minutes only once in the past nine games. If Morant is forced to miss more time, Pippen should continue to see an uptick in minutes and quite possibly, production.